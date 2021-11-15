New HC judge sworn in

Hyderabad

15 November 2021 23:52 IST

Justice Kanneganti Lalitha has been sworn in as judge of Telangana High Court on Monday. Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma administered the oath of office to the new judge at the swearing-in ceremony convened in the High Court. With the new judge assuming office, the total number of judges, including the Chief Justice, in Telangana High Court, rose to 19.

Advertising

Advertising