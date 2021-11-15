Justice Kanneganti Lalitha has been sworn in as judge of Telangana High Court on Monday. Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma administered the oath of office to the new judge at the swearing-in ceremony convened in the High Court. With the new judge assuming office, the total number of judges, including the Chief Justice, in Telangana High Court, rose to 19.
New HC judge sworn in
Special Correspondent
Hyderabad,
November 15, 2021 23:52 IST
Special Correspondent
Hyderabad,
November 15, 2021 23:52 IST
