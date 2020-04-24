New GM (Marketing) for SCCL

K. Ravishankar assumed charge as General Manager Marketing of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) at the corporate office here on Friday. According to the company officials, Mr. Ravishankar took the charge from Antony Raja, who has been selected for appointment in Andhra Pradesh State Power Generation Corporation (AP-Genco) as Director (Logistics), who is set to quit office in SCCL by opting for voluntary retirement. Mr. Ravishankar worked as General Manager in Ramagundam-2 and Bellampally Area mines in the past and as General Manager (Corporate Projects and Planning) till Thursday.