Telangana

New GM (Marketing) for SCCL

Earlier incumbent set to join AP-Genco as Director

K. Ravishankar assumed charge as General Manager Marketing of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) at the corporate office here on Friday. According to the company officials, Mr. Ravishankar took the charge from Antony Raja, who has been selected for appointment in Andhra Pradesh State Power Generation Corporation (AP-Genco) as Director (Logistics), who is set to quit office in SCCL by opting for voluntary retirement. Mr. Ravishankar worked as General Manager in Ramagundam-2 and Bellampally Area mines in the past and as General Manager (Corporate Projects and Planning) till Thursday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2020 6:01:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/new-gm-marketing-for-sccl/article31425344.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY