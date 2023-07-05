New GHMC Commissioner assumes charge

July 05, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Newly-appointed GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose took charge from the outgoing commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar on Wednesday.

Addressing a meeting with the heads of the departments, zonal commissioners and deputy commissioners after taking charge, he asked the officials to work in coordination.

He asked the zonal and deputy commissioners to monitor the functioning of the newly-setup ward offices, and take measures to start the offices where they have not yet been functional.

On sanitation, he asked the deputy commissioners to take daily tours of the circles to monitor the work.

Meanwhile, the outgoing commissioner was felicitated by Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao, who appreciated his work as the longest serving GHMC Commissioner.

