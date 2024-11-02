New financial aid schemes for ex-servicemen and families

The fourth meeting of the State Managing Committee for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in Telangana was held at Raj Bhavan under the leadership of Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Saturday.

Colonel P. Ramesh Kumar, Director of Sainik Welfare, and Secretary of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, briefed attendees on the financial state of the fund and outlined the department’s schemes and beneficiaries.

Following the briefing, the committee approved a range of new and enhanced financial assistance measures aimed at supporting ex-servicemen, their families, and dependents.

The key approvals include, a one-time assistance of ₹2 lakh for widows with one dependent child under 25, and ₹3 lakh for those with two dependent children. Support for families of deceased soldiers where ₹3 lakh will be provided to parents of unmarried soldiers, ₹2.5 lakh to parents of married soldiers, and ₹3 lakh to the widow of a married soldier who died in service. An enhanced marriage grant in which assistance for daughters of ex-servicemen has been increased from ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 and renamed, Kalyana Kanuka.

Also approved were monthly financial aid for 100% disabled soldiers will increase from ₹12,000 to ₹15,000. Special needs children of ex-servicemen below 15 years of age will receive ₹6,000 monthly, and those above 15 will receive ₹9,000, and monthly financial support for orphaned children of ex-servicemen will rise from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000.

Reimbursement for children of ex-servicemen in Class XI and above residing in college hostels will increase from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 per annum. The grant for ex-servicemen’s funeral expenses will increase from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000. A new reimbursement of ₹40,000 has been approved for children of ex-servicemen to purchase computers in the first year of their degree programme. Financial aid of up to ₹2 lakh has been approved for organ transplants at ECHS-empanelled hospitals when not fully covered by ECHS.

Ex-servicemen and their children who win medals in national or State sports events will receive cash awards of ₹1 lakh for gold, ₹75,000 for silver, and ₹50,000 for bronze were among the approvals.

The committee also approved ₹40 lakh for renovations at Sainik Bhavans in Karimnagar and Warangal and sanctioned the establishment of a dedicated helpline, manned by ex-servicemen and widows, to assist beneficiaries. To improve outreach, camps will be organised statewide to raise awareness of available schemes.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma highlighted the need for proactive support for ex-servicemen and their families, who have made tremendous sacrifices for the country. He urged officials to identify and reach out to ex-servicemen and their widows in distress, aiming to resolve their issues promptly.