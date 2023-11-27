New facility opened in Midhani on its 50th anniversary

November 27, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd., (Midhani) the defence ministry public sector enterprise, has inaugurated a new pickling facility for wide plates, and unveiled a statue of founder chairman Tamhankar on its premises in Kanchanbagh to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment on Monday.

Chairman and managing director Sanjay Kumar Jha after opening the new manufacturing facility and the statute, told his staff that the company has scripted an illustrious history in the area of alloys and came into existence when the founding director of the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) Mr. Tamhankar presented a visionary proposal to the Centre about setting up of a manufacturing plant specialising in super alloys and special metals.

This strategic initiative was aimed at fulfilling the nation’s critical and essential requirements. Another distinguished atomic scientist Brahm Prakash too had played a pivotal role in Midhani coming into existence. It has now emerged as a leader in advanced metallurgical production for supplying critical alloys, super alloys, titanium alloys and products of national security and strategic importance. The function was marked by release of a coffee table book and display of the Golden Jubilee postal stamp in the presence of senior officials, said a press release.