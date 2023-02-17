New facilities of Anuvega at E-City inaugurated

February 17, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Scientific adviser to Union Defence Minister G. Satheesh Reddy and director of DRDL G.A. Srinivasa Murthy inaugurated the new state-of-the-art facility of Anuvega Technologies Pvt Ltd on Friday. This will strengthen its turnkey manufacturing for defence, aerospace and automotive sectors.

The 42,000 sq. ft. facility is spread across 1.7 acres at TSIIC E-city in Shamshabad. “With SMT assembly line, environmental test chambers, Class 1,00,000 clean rooms and other cutting-edge equipment that support manufacturing and reliability testing solutions, the company’s services include Printed Circuit Board (PCB) design and fabrication, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) assembly, Cable Harness assembly, Environmental Testing and Complete sub-system packages,” a statement said.

Established in August 2013, the Anuvega Technologies is a single-window manufacturing solution provider for Mission Critical Electronic Systems and Sub-systems, supporting high-end and high value addition manufacturing activities. It recently forayed into the Electric Vehicle industry by manufacturing the electric motor controller and allied electronic equipment for 2, 3 and 4 wheeler EVs.

Dr. Satheesh Reddy appreciated Anuvega’s growth story for decades and said this was a shining example of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and Make in India initiatives.

Managing Director of Anuvega Technologies Venkateswarlu Vadlamanu said that the company has been associated with many mission critical projects in aerospace and defence sectors and now wants to foray into the fast growing EV sector.