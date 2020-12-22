New facilities for Peddagattu jatara

Energy Minister and local legislator G. Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said the biannual Peddagattu or Gollagattu jatara atop the Durajpally hillock in Suryapet, will get permanent and festival-specific facilities well in advance of the scheduled celebrations.

Mr. Reddy said a solar energy system and an electronic surveillance network around the hill will be permanent installation and tanks in the vicinity will be fenced for safety.

Joining District Collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy discussed with officials from various departments about the arrangements.

In addition to basic devotee amenities, permanent water and electricity facility and development of the guest house will also be taken up. And officials said, for the first time, a route map will be designed to enable vehicles take the hilly terrain and parking arrangements were also being made.

Mr. Reddy instructed officials to run special buses for the jatara. The dumping yard would also be moved to the government-owned land at Imampet, he said.

He added that clean environment and safe practices, particularly in view of the pandemic situation, should be given priority.

Officials of various departments were allotted duties accordingly. The five-day Peddagattu jatara at Durapally will begin on February 28.