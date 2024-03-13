ADVERTISEMENT

New e-buses added to TSRTC fleet

March 13, 2024 03:07 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Roads and Buildings, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, driving a new electric Green Metro Express non-AC bus after launch of the buses in Hyderabad on March 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu flagged off as many as 22 electric buses that will be a part of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TSRTC) increasing fleet of environment-friendly vehicles.

The Deputy CM was flanked by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Road and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and TSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director V C Sajjanar. The buses were flagged off from the Ambedkar Statue near Tank Bund, Hyderabad.

The Deputy CM expressed confidence over the performance of the TSRTC and touched upon the revision of pay for workers.

The 12-metre non-AC electric buses have a seating capacity of 35 passengers, and can run 225 km on a single charge. To ensure safety of passengers, the buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, and fire detection system.

