GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New e-buses added to TSRTC fleet

March 13, 2024 03:07 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of Roads and Buildings, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, driving a new electric Green Metro Express non-AC bus after launch of the buses in Hyderabad on March 12, 2024.

Minister of Roads and Buildings, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, driving a new electric Green Metro Express non-AC bus after launch of the buses in Hyderabad on March 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu flagged off as many as 22 electric buses that will be a part of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TSRTC) increasing fleet of environment-friendly vehicles.

The Deputy CM was flanked by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Road and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and TSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director V C Sajjanar. The buses were flagged off from the Ambedkar Statue near Tank Bund, Hyderabad.

The Deputy CM expressed confidence over the performance of the TSRTC and touched upon the revision of pay for workers.

The 12-metre non-AC electric buses have a seating capacity of 35 passengers, and can run 225 km on a single charge. To ensure safety of passengers, the buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, and fire detection system.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.