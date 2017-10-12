New districts celebrate formation day

Festive atmosphere prevailed at the headquarters of all the districts carved out from the erstwhile Warangal district here on Wednesday on the occasion of the first anniversary of the district formation. At the Bhupalpalli district, Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary and Collector A. Murali laid the foundation stone for the proposed integrated collector office complex and police headquarters. SP S. Bhaskaran and other officials were present.

At Jangaon, the Deputy CM K. Srihari took part in laying the foundation stone for the collector office complex. District collector Allamraju Devasena explained how they strived to place the district at the forefront on many aspects.

However, at Mahabubabad, the foundation stone laying programme was not taken up. The land proposed for the office complex was unsuitable due to vaastu reasons, being triangular in shape. The foundation stone laying for Collector’s office may be taken up after two months, officials said. Formation day celebrations included presentation of progress by Collector Preeti Meena and other public representatives. Similarly, the site for the collector office of Warangal Rural was also pending for various reasons including difference of opinion among the ruling party MLAs.

Formation day programme of both Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural was held at Ambedkar Bhavan in Hanamkonda where Collector K. Amrapali and P. J. Patil made a presentation of the achievements of past one year.

Officers lauded

Participating in the first anniversary celebrations of the district formation at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, here on Wednesday, Agriculture Minister P. Srinivas Reddy appreciated the Collector N. Satyanarayana and SP N. Swetha for their efforts to solve public issues.

Srinivas Reddy earlier performed bhoomi pooja for the construction of offices of Collector and SP, at the cost of ₹100 crore, at Adlur village on the town outskirts.

ZP chairman D. Raju, MP B.B. Patil, MLCs D. Rajeswar and V.G. Goud, MLAs Hanmanth Shinde and E. Ravinder Reddy, Joint Collector S. Sathaiah, DRO Manimala, RDO Seenu and ZPTC members attended.