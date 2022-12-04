New District Collectorate complex inaugurated in Mahabubnagar

December 04, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MAHABUBNAGAR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the new Integrated District Offices (Collectorate) Complex of Mahabubnagar at Palakonda on Sunday.

The complex is developed on 22 acres with a cost of ₹55.2 crore and will house offices of about 60 departments, including that of the District Collector.

After formal inauguration with traditional puja and all-religion prayers, the Chief Minister made District Collector S. Venkata Rao occupy the seat in his chambers. Several Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, other elected representatives and officials were present on the occasion.

Addressing the employees in the conference hall of the new complex, Mr. Rao asked them to strive for excellence in the implementation of government schemes with humane approach. He explained how the initiative of Kanti Velugu was taken up after eye tests were conducted for people of his adopted village in Gajwel constituency.

He also said that no other State was implementing welfare schemes in the manner in which they were being implemented in Telangana. Over 1,000 residential schools and colleges were established for BC, SC, ST communities after formation of the State with an aim to provide quality education to them. He recollected how the residential education system was introduced by the late Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao when he was the Education Minister in united AP.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said it was the 13 th IDOC to be inaugurated in Telangana and it signified one of the achievements of statehood to Telangana. The statehood had also helped taking the administration to the doorstep of people with reorganisation of districts from 10 to 33, mandals from 459 to 612, urban local bodies from 68 to 142 and police stations from 733 to 852 to cite few examples.

He stated that some schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, 24x7 free power to farming were unmatched in the country. The public expenditure (budget) which was just ₹60,000 crore in 2013-14 had gone up to ₹1.84 lakh crore in 2021-22 and it would be 2.1 lakh crore in 2022-23. The GSDP which was ₹5 lakh crore 8 years back had reached ₹11.54 lakh crore now.

On filling up government vacancies, he said that Telangana was the only State where 95% of posts were filled with local people with the help of Presidential Order. About 1.1 lakh posts were filled already and the process was on for filling another 81,000 posts.