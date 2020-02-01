New Director (Personnel) of Powergrid

Vinod Kumar Singh has assumed charge as Director (Personnel) of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) on Saturday.

Previously, he was Senior General Manager (HRD) handling flagship projects such as capacity building, restructuring policies and procedures for NER States, strategic alliances pertaining to learning and development for employees as well as external customers.

According to a press release, Mr. Singh started his career in 1985 with an US based MNC followed by stint at National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC). He joined POWERGRID in 1992.