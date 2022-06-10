New director of IICT takes charge

D. Srinivasa Reddy taking charge as the new director of Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

D. Srinivasa Reddy took charge as the new director of the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) in Hyderabad on Friday. He took charge from NGRI director V.M. Tiwari officiating as the director additional in-charge since December 2021.

Prior to this, Dr. Reddy was the director of CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, since 2020, and director (additional charge) CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CSIR-CDRI), Lucknow, since February 2022.

As full time director of CSIR-IICT, Dr. Reddy will also hold the additional charge of the post of director of CSIR-IIIM, Jammu and director, CSIR-CDRI, Lucknow.

He completed his graduation and post-graduation from Osmania University before completing his PhD in synthetic organic chemistry from the University of Hyderabad under the supervision of Professor Goverdhan Mehta in 2000. He did his post-doctoral work at the laboratories of Sergey A. Kozmin of the University of Chicago and Jeffrey Aubé of the University of Kansas during 2001-03.

Dr. Reddy is the recipient of J.C. Bose Fellowship, Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in Chemical Sciences, Fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences, India (FASc) and Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, India (FNASc), said an official release.