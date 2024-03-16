New director for MNJ Cancer Hospital

The Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Government of Telangana on Friday appointed Dr M Srinivasulu as the in-charge director of Mehdi Nawaz Jung Institute of Oncology (MNJIO) and Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) Hyderabad.
In an order released by Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu; Dr N Jayalatha, who was serving as in-charge director of the hospital has been asked to handover the charge to the new director and to report as the Principal of Government Medical College Suryapet.
