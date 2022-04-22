New Director for I&PR

The State Government has appointed B. Raja Mouli as the new Director of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department for a period of two years. Mr. Raja Mouli was associated with the Department for long earlier and retired as the Deputy Director. In the orders issued on April 19, Special Chief Secretary (I&PR) Arvind Kumar stated that the terms of conditions of Mr. Raja Mouli’s appointment would be issued separately. His appointment has come into effect on April 19 itself.