New device to wipe out COVID threat from enclosed spaces

Mandaji Narsimha Chary with the innovation, Instashield.

April 06, 2022 10:57 IST

Developed by rural innovator with CCMB-approved virus attenuation technology

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, which means one cannot drop their guard just as yet. Adding to the list of products in the fight against SARS-CoV-2, rural innovator Narishma Chary Mandaji has come out with ‘Instashield’, a medical device with Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB)-approved virus attenuation technology. It can disable viruses with up to 99.9% efficacy in enclosed spaces, in air, and on surface, he claims.

“From the time of COVID-19 outbreak, I had been relentlessly working on building a technology that can fight this virus as well as other viruses. I am happy that my efforts have now taken shape and are finally going to be of use to mankind,” said Mr. Chary, who has earlier been credited with developing a formulation of re-glowing of filament-less light without choke and starter.

Instashield is a plug and play device based on an electron-based technology producing hypercharge high velocity electrons, which interact with the negative seeking s-protein of the corona family of viruses, thus, reducing infectivity and preventing air and surface-borne transmission of the corona family of viruses, he explained.

A single device has an effective coverage area starting 5,000 sq.ft, activates within 18 minutes and within 120 minutes, n entire room can be covered, said Instashield co-promoter and director Hitesh M. Patel, in a press release.

The technology created by Mr. Chary can be used in multiple places such as schools, colleges, offices, banks, hospitals, clinics, conference rooms, etc. “We did a soft launch 15 days ago and it is available online. We have appointed an all-India distributor and sold about 1800 units. We did a turn over of ₹1.70 crore and aiming for ₹14 crore within a year,” he said.

The device is said to have received support from Telangana State Innovation Council and International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials. It has been lab tested and certified by CSIR-CCMB and other labs like Vimta, and so on, ensuring that it is 100% safe for humans and the environment.

The device is also registered with MSME, Start-up India and GEM portal with ‘Go green’ as a sustainable product.