New CS assures to work as a team

The higher officials and employees of various government departments, both within Secretariat and outside, participated in a farewell meeting for outgoing Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi at Boorgula Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan, housing the Secretariat, on Tuesday.

Earlier, newly appointed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who took over from Mr. Joshi, assured to work as a team to achieve the objectives of the government. He also promised to complete the tasks of the government in a time frame. Unique methods in governance will be adopted.

Mr. Somesh Kumar recalled his association with Mr. Joshi as Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Principal Secretary, Revenue. Mr. Joshi thanked everyone for their cooperation during his tenure.

The meeting was also addressed by Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy. Special chief secretaries Rajeswar Tiwari, Chitra Ramachandran, Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest R. Sobha, Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu, principal secretaries, heads of departments and Secretariat employees association leaders spoke.