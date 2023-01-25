ADVERTISEMENT

New crop insurance policy likely in Budget

January 25, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is likely to announce a new crop insurance policy in the coming budget to overcome the complaint that the farmers were exposed to the threat of financial loss in the absence of any insurance for crop loss presently.

The government had been contemplating its own insurance scheme for farmers after withdrawing from the Prime Minister’s Fasal Beema Yojana in 2020 on the ground that it benefitted insurance companies more than the farmers. The Centre turned a blind eye to the regular hike in premium announced by companies. The payout by companies was far less than the claims settled by companies, it was claimed.

It was also claimed that the weather-based Central scheme took mandal and not village as unit to estimate crop loss on account of adverse extreme conditions. The companies did not comply with the norm to make immediate payment of 25% of expected compensation in case of crop loss due to hailstorm and wind.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Therefore, the State government had explored the West Bengal model of insurance for farmers from this kharif. The West Bengal government bore the entire premium on behalf of farmers for foodgrains and edible oil crops. The farmers were supposed to pay 4.85% of the value of potato and sugarcane crops. Also, the Telangana government wanted farmer and not acreage as unit for estimating crop loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US