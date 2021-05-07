New COVID ward at Gandhi hospital soon

Chief Secretary inspects ongoing works

A new ward to accommodate 160 COVID patients will be started at Gandhi Hospital soon.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar inspected the ongoing works of the new ward with additional beds being set up in the hospital’s library building. He visited the triage facility and interacted with doctors and staff, congratulating them for the yoemen services they were rendering.

Mr Kumar inspected the new oxygen generation plant with a capacity of 4 metric tonne which started functioning from Friday. The plant would cater to the needs of around 400 patients.

Mandatory quarantine

The Delhi government has made it mandatory for passengers arriving from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to NCT by train to undergo mandatory government institutional quarantine/paid quarantine for a period of 14 days at facilities established/identified by the concerned district magistrate.

Any person fully vaccinated (two doses) and produces certificate to the effect or having negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours prior to the journey) shall be allowed home quarantine for seven days. All passengers are also advised to visit IRCTC website before travelling to understand the protocol at their destination State.