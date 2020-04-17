Telangana

New COVID-19 testing lab

Will have capacity to test 120-150 samples a day

The State government is establishing a coronavirus testing lab at Mahabubnagar and it would start functioning within the next 15 days, Minister for Excise V. Srinivas Goud has stated.

Speaking at Mahabubnagar on Friday, the Minister said it would help conduct more and more COVID-19 tests in the district and the capacity of the lab would be to test about 120 to 150 samples every day (24 hours). Results of sample testing would be known within a day for all the samples collected in the district when the lab would come into existence.

Besides, testing for coronavirus the lab would also be helpful in conducting tests for swine flu other infectious diseases that are prevalent in the area and the lab would be useful for people not only in Mahabubnagar district but in the surrounding areas too, the Minister said.

