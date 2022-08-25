New COVID-19 cases dip below 300 in State

The fresh COVID-19 cases dipped below 300 after weeks as the State recorded 298 cases by Thursday evening. Telangana tested 21,489 samples and results of 582 cases are awaited, according to the bulletin issued by Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. However, 2,416 cases are under treatment and isolation in the State.

The State recorded 8,33,231 COVID-19 cases from the beginning of the pandemic and 4,111 persons died, according to the bulletin.

Hyderabad recorded 130 cases, Rangareddy 26 cases and Medchal Malkajgiri 22.