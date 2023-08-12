ADVERTISEMENT

New concessionaire takes over ORR

August 12, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The new concessionaire agency for operation and maintenance of Nehru Outer Ring Road, has taken over the toll collection starting from the midnight of August 12.

A statement from the IRB Golconda Expressway Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle of IRB Infrastructure Trust, has informed that a concession fee of ₹7,380 crore has been paid to HMDA for a lease of 30 years.

The Toll-Operate-Transfer agreement between IRB and HMDA has been in the eye of storm with TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy alleging irregularities in the deal benefiting the concessionaire agency. The HMDA awarded the contract at a throwaway price, Mr. Reddy alleged.

