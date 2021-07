HYDERABAD

19 July 2021 22:07 IST

Ahead of by-election to Huzurabad Assembly constituency, the State government on Monday transferred commissioners to two municipal bodies within the limits of the constituency.

Miryalguda municipal commissioner Venkanna was transferred to Huzurabad while Meerpet municipal commissioner Suman Rao was asked to take over at Jammikunta.

