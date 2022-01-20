New colleges trigger women’s varsity decision

hyderabad

Osmania University to convert its new boys’ hostel into women’s hostel

“That seed has now borne the fruit and there is a huge influx from these colleges into PG courses. Many students from these colleges have topped the PG entrance exams in various subjects as well,” reveals R. Limbadri, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). These colleges are now the source for academically strong girl students aspiring for PG courses, and in a way expediting the women’s university decision.

Such is the pressure on the Osmania University by the increasing strength of girl students that the varsity has decided to convert the newly constructed boys hostel into a girls hostel. The hostel being constructed in front of the Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) as part of the OU Centenary celebrations will now be turned into a full-fledged girls hostel accommodating more than 500 students. According to Prof. Limbadri girl students in the postgraduate courses have spiralled over the last two years with the number touching as high as 80% in some departments. Overall, the girl students have touched near 50% in PG courses. So it makes an obvious case for a women’s university, which was due for Telangana after the Padmavathi Mahila University in Tirupati went into Andhra Pradesh kitty after the bifurcation. A women’s university, according to senior professors, will also send a positive signal to the conservative parents from rural areas that their daughters will be much safer in an all women’s university.

The University College for Women, Koti, popularly known as Koti Women’s College, has all the credentials to acquire the university status offering 19 undergraduate courses and 20 postgraduate courses with 29 and 17 departments respectively. It also offers certificate and self-financed courses to about 4,175 students on rolls.

The college is spread over 42 acres and is much bigger in area than all private universities in Telangana. Unlike other new universities in Telangana it is already offering 55 courses under the Bucket System in BA and B.Com apart from unique courses at the post graduate level like food and nutrition, and pharmaceutical and medical related courses that are in huge demand.

The demand for a separate women’s university is not new and in fact, the government proposed to sanction money for the establishment of the university four years ago. With the college all set to complete 100 years in 2024 converting it into an exclusive women’s university will be a fitting tribute to the women who strove for women’s higher education 100 years ago.