New Collectors assume charge

Koya Sri Harsha, a 2018-batch IAS officer, on Sunday assumed charge as Collector of Peddapalli district, succeeding Muzammil Khan, a 2017-batch IAS officer, who has been transferred and posted as Collector of Khammam district.

Mr. Khan also took charge as the 50th Collector of Khammam district at the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in Khammam on Sunday.

Abhilasha Abhinav, a 2017-batch IAS officer, and B Satya Prasad, an IAS officer of 2018 batch, assumed charge as new Collectors of Nirmal and Jagtial districts, respectively, on Sunday.

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the State government effected transfers of as many as 20 IAS officers in the State on Saturday.