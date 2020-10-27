New Collector of Sangareddy district takes charge

SANGAREDDY

27 October 2020 20:27 IST

Venkatrami Reddy was shifted from Siddipet ahead of bypolls to Dubbak in that district

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy has directed officials to make all arrangements for farmers at paddy procurement centers and that there should not be any problem for them.

Mr. Venkatarami Reddy took charge as the new Collector on Tuesday. He was shifted here from Siddipet. “Every village should have a procurement center as per government direction. Officials should supervise the arrangements based on the acreage and number of farmers. Arrange flexi boards in villages and see that farmers should get their money transferred to bank accounts in assured time,” said Mr. Venkatrami Reddy while addressing a review meeting here. Officials were also instructed to see that paddy stock can be stored for one week at procurement centers with required number of gunny bags.

Additional collectors Rajarshi Shah and P. Veera Reddy and others were present.

