New Collector of Sangareddy district takes charge

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy has directed officials to make all arrangements for farmers at paddy procurement centers and that there should not be any problem for them.
Mr. Venkatarami Reddy took charge as the new Collector on Tuesday. He was shifted here from Siddipet. “Every village should have a procurement center as per government direction. Officials should supervise the arrangements based on the acreage and number of farmers. Arrange flexi boards in villages and see that farmers should get their money transferred to bank accounts in assured time,” said Mr. Venkatrami Reddy while addressing a review meeting here. Officials were also instructed to see that paddy stock can be stored for one week at procurement centers with required number of gunny bags.
Additional collectors Rajarshi Shah and P. Veera Reddy and others were present.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath