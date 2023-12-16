New CMDs take charge of power utilities

December 16, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

New heads of four power utilities of Telangana — Genco, Transo, Southern Discom and Northern Discom — assumed charge in their corporate offices at Hyderabad and Warangal (Hanamkonda) on Friday.

A 1999-batch IAS officer, Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, who has been appointed as the Secretary in the Department of Energy, has taken charge as the chairman and managing director of the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Ltd. and Transmission Corporation of Telangana Ltd. at the corporate office of the two utilities in Vidyut Soudha here.

He has been given the full additional charge (FAC) of the two utilities in addition to his post as Secretary in the Energy department. He was associated with the power utilities in the past too as the CMD of Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Ltd (APCPDCL) with Hyderabad as its headquarters in combined Andhra Pradesh (AP) and also held the CMD position of AP-Transco for a brief period.

At the corporate office of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) in the Mint Compound area, Musharraf Ali Faruqui, a 2014-batch IAS officer, took charge as the CMD. A graduate in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras, he was Additional Commissioner in GHMC and District Collector of Nirmal in the past.

In Vidyut Bhavan at Hanamkonda, the corporate office of Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSNPDCL), Karnati Varun Reddy, a 2019-batch IAS officer, took charge as the CMD. Speaking on the occasion, he said the Northern Discom area was predominantly agriculture-based and the focus of engineers & employees of the utility should be to ensure quality 24x7 power supply to farming and other sectors.

All the four power utilities were headed by senior executives, after they retired in regular posts in the utilities.

