HYDERABAD

07 January 2021 00:13 IST

Justice Hima Kohli, the New Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, will be administered the oath of office by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday at the Raj Bhavan. She succeeds Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan, who has been transferred to Uttarakhand High Court.

