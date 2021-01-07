Telangana

New CJ to take oath today

Justice Hima Kohli, the New Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, will be administered the oath of office by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday at the Raj Bhavan. She succeeds Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan, who has been transferred to Uttarakhand High Court.

