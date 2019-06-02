New challenge for PR Department after ZPTC, MPTC elections

Where will be ZP chairperson be elected?

The recent elections to rural local bodies to elect members to mandal parishad territorial constituencies (MPTC) and zilla parishad territorial constituencies (ZPTC) have brought with them dire need to have permanent buildings to house at least zilla parishads for the time being.

The requirement was for 23 buildings for zilla parishads in as many districts that were formed anew in addition to the earlier 10.

Barring Hyderabad which was a totally urban district, the remaining 32 districts will have ZPs. However, before the formation of new districts there were nine districts which already had ZPs.

In view of new districts getting elected bodies shortly, the Panchayat Raj Department has intensified efforts to look for suitable buildings in each district headquarters, which will have conference halls for their meetings as well as chambers for chairpersons and chief executive officers.

As it was not possible to construct permanent buildings right away, the Department was on the look out for government and private buildings for housing the highest panchayat raj bodies at the district level — the Zilla Praja Parishad — right from day one.

Now, all eyes are on where the government will conduct the first meeting of the new ZPs to elect chairmen by show of hands which will take place soon.

Political equations change AP-TS relations

The political scene in the two Telugu States has shown marked difference ever since YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy rode to power in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh decimating the Telugu Desam Party in that State in the recent General Elections.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was the first to take the initiative in assuring his fullest cooperation for resolution of long pending issues between the two States. The Chief Minister’s assertion that it was time for extending a friendly hand and not crossing swords explained his commitment to address the vexatious issues pending resolution between the two states.

His AP counterpart Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy too was no less enthusiastic about evolving solutions to the pending issues as was evident from the two Chief Ministers’ decision to meet soon on the issue.

From an impasse which appeared unending over the past five years, stage is apparently being set for amicable resolution of differences between the two Telugu States and one can only hope that the tempo continues.

Uttam not keen on another election

After being elected as Member of Parliament from Nalgonda, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has to resign from the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency.

Mr. Reddy was planning to find ways to delay the resignation as an MLA and also continue as MP for sometime to get some breathing space from elections.

However, officials revealed to him that he has to forego his Assembly seat within 15 days of taking oath as member of Parliament .

What was the plan to delay the resignation? Many thought he had to convince his wife and former Kodad MLA Padmavathi to contest for the Huzurnagar seat.

But Mr. Reddy had some other reason, three elections in six months — Assembly, Parliament and local bodies — had taken a toll on him personally and he was not ready for an election just yet.

“People had got bored of seeing our faces so many times in six months. Now people too need some gap apart from us to prepare for yet another election,” was what he told reporters recently.

(N. Rahul, M. Rajeev and R. Ravikanth Reddy)