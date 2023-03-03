New chairman of minorities commission

March 03, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - hyderabad

Tariq Ansari has been appointed chairman of the Telangana State Minorities Commission. He will hold the office for three years. Mr. Ansari collected his appointment order for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday. ADVERTISEMENT

