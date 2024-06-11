ADVERTISEMENT

New Chairman for TSCAB

Published - June 11, 2024 07:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

New office-bearers of TSCAB meeting Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao in Hyderabad on Monday.

Chairman of Warangal District Cooperative Central Bank M. Ravinder Rao and Rangareddy DCCB Chairman K. Sattaiah have been as elected as the new Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB). The newly-elected office-bearers accompanied by Tandur MLA B. Manohar Reddy called on Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao here on Monday. The election is necessitated following the resignation of K. Ravinder Rao and G. Mahender Reddy, both belonging to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), for the two posts, respectively, recently following change of the government in the State and change of Chairmen for several DCCBs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US