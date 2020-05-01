New Chairman and Managing Director of MIDHANI takes charge

Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is Director (Production & Marketing) of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) assumed charge as its Chairman and Managing Director on Friday. After completing his BSc (Engg) in metallurgy, he joined the 32nd batch of BARC training school.

Mr. Jha also holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degree in engineering from Homi Bhabha National Institute and had served in Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) for more than 27 years. He has been instrumental in developing Titanium half alloy and full alloy tube in different sizes for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and PSLV applications.

He joined MIDHANI in 2016 and held a charge as Director (Production & Marketing) from 5th July, 2016 till his elevation to the CMD post. With his efforts and vast experience in metallurgical field, MIDHANI has indigenously developed lattice tube for nuclear power plant, high pressure compressor disc for Jaguar military aircraft and materials for ultra super critical power plant as an import substitution.

MIDHANI has also distributed 2,000 masks to all its employees and procured 300 liters of sanitizers, a sanitisation tunnel and sanitizer sprays to ensure personal hygiene at the place work for the employees. About ₹11 lakh worth of groceries have been distributed to the poor and the needy, a press release said.