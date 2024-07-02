ADVERTISEMENT

New CGM of PGCIL SRTS-I takes charge

Published - July 02, 2024 07:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Akhilesh Pathak

Akhilesh Pathak has assumed office as the new Chief General Manager of the Southern Region Transmission System-I (SRTS-I) of the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd here on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Mr. Pathak will be in-charge of the transmission system comprising sub-stations and projects in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and part of Karnataka. He carries vast experience of over 31 years in all facets of the transmission sector — operations and maintenance, asset management, commercial operations and others.

