New CGM of PGCIL SRTS-I takes charge

Akhilesh Pathak has assumed office as the new Chief General Manager of the Southern Region Transmission System-I (SRTS-I) of the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd here on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Mr. Pathak will be in-charge of the transmission system comprising sub-stations and projects in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and part of Karnataka. He carries vast experience of over 31 years in all facets of the transmission sector — operations and maintenance, asset management, commercial operations and others.