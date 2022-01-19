Telangana

New CEO for MaxiVision

Sudheer, CEO of MaxiVision eye hospitals.  

V.S.Sudheer is the new CEO of MaxiVision Eye Hospital Group.

COO for the last five years, he is being elevated to the position of CEO, the group said on Tuesday. Chairman G.S.K .Velu said Mr. Sudheer brings with him strong expertise to team up and work with ophthalmologists of repute to deliver clinical excellence in all branches of eye care segment. He will be spearheading the group’s expansion plans, as part of which it intends to grow footprint in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat in Phase 1. In the next phase, it plans to expand to Kerala, Maharashtra and Odisha making it a 60-hospital network in 15 months period. From 2023, the Group will expand to other regions in Central and East India, the release said.


