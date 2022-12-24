  1. EPaper
New buses to augment TSRTC fleet from today

The flagging off of super luxury buses will take place at Tank Bund at 2 p.m

December 24, 2022 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
VIJAYAWADA, ANDHRA PRADESH, 01-12-2020: Passengers boarding the bus to reach Hyderabad at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), in Vijayawada on December 01, 2020. Photo: K.V.S. Giri/ THE HINDU | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Friday said new buses would soon augment the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s fleet, and are scheduled to be flagged on Saturday. The flagging off of super luxury buses will take place at Tank Bund at 2 p.m. Taking to Twitter, Mr. Kumar said that as many as 1,016 buses at a cost of ₹392 crore will be rolled-out in a phased manner. The first phase will entail adding super luxury, deluxe and sleeper buses. A full augmentation of the fleet is expected by March 23, he tweeted.

