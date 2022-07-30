Telangana

New bridges to be constructed at Chaderghat and Musarambagh

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD July 30, 2022 20:02 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 20:02 IST

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said work for the bridges in place of the existing ones at Musarambagh and Chaderghat will begin in 10 days, and the construction will be completed in nine months.

Visiting the Musarambagh causeway which is left in shambles due to floods on Friday, along with his cabinet colleague Mohammed Mahmood Ali, MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar and MD of HMWS&SB M. Dana Kishore, Mr. Srinivas Yadav said funds have been sanctioned for both the bridges.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Funds to the tune of ₹52 crore have been sanctioned for Musarambagh bridge, while for Chaderghat bridge, funds sanctioned are ₹42 crore, the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further, retaining walls will be constructed wherever necessary so that colonies and houses will not be flooded. Repairs are being taken up for damaged roads, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...