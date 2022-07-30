New bridges to be constructed at Chaderghat and Musarambagh

July 30, 2022 20:02 IST

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said work for the bridges in place of the existing ones at Musarambagh and Chaderghat will begin in 10 days, and the construction will be completed in nine months.

Visiting the Musarambagh causeway which is left in shambles due to floods on Friday, along with his cabinet colleague Mohammed Mahmood Ali, MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar and MD of HMWS&SB M. Dana Kishore, Mr. Srinivas Yadav said funds have been sanctioned for both the bridges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Funds to the tune of ₹52 crore have been sanctioned for Musarambagh bridge, while for Chaderghat bridge, funds sanctioned are ₹42 crore, the Minister said.

Further, retaining walls will be constructed wherever necessary so that colonies and houses will not be flooded. Repairs are being taken up for damaged roads, he said.