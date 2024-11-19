New body for Telangana Secretariat Officers Association

G. Suresh Kumar, assistant secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, was elected as the president of the Telangana Secretariat Officers Association in the elections held on Monday (November 18, 2024). D. Anjan Kumar, also from the Revenue Department, secured the post of vice president. P. Linga Murthy from the PR&RD Department was chosen as general secretary, while P. Shyam Sunder from the Finance Department was elected as treasurer.

The association’s executive body comprises 15 additional office bearers. N. Shankar, additional secretary to the Government, I&CAD Department, served as the election officer, with B. Yadaiah, assistant secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, acting as the assistant election officer.

The newly elected team will serve a three-year term, representing the service-related grievances of officers at the levels of assistant secretary, deputy secretary, joint secretary, and additional secretary to the Government.

