ADVERTISEMENT

New body for Telangana Secretariat Officers Association

Published - November 19, 2024 04:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat building. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

G. Suresh Kumar, assistant secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, was elected as the president of the Telangana Secretariat Officers Association in the elections held on Monday (November 18, 2024). D. Anjan Kumar, also from the Revenue Department, secured the post of vice president. P. Linga Murthy from the PR&RD Department was chosen as general secretary, while P. Shyam Sunder from the Finance Department was elected as treasurer.

The association’s executive body comprises 15 additional office bearers. N. Shankar, additional secretary to the Government, I&CAD Department, served as the election officer, with B. Yadaiah, assistant secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, acting as the assistant election officer.

The newly elected team will serve a three-year term, representing the service-related grievances of officers at the levels of assistant secretary, deputy secretary, joint secretary, and additional secretary to the Government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US