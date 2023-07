July 08, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - HYDERABAD’

Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Prakash Javadekar has been appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s incharge for Telangana on Friday by BJP national president, J.P. Nadda. BJP general secretary, Sunil Bansal will now assist Javadekar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.