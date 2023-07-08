New BJP incharge for Telangana

July 08, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - HYDERABAD’

Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Prakash Javadekar has been appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s incharge for Telangana on Friday by BJP national president, J.P. Nadda. BJP general secretary, Sunil Bansal will now assist Javadekar.