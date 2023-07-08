HamberMenu
New BJP incharge for Telangana

Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Prakash Javadekar has been appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s incharge for Telangana

July 08, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - HYDERABAD’

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MP Prakash Javadekar.

BJP MP Prakash Javadekar. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Prakash Javadekar has been appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s incharge for Telangana on Friday by BJP national president, J.P. Nadda. BJP general secretary, Sunil Bansal will now assist Javadekar.

