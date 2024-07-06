New bi-weekly train to be run soon between Secunderabad and Goa

A new bi-weekly express train will be operated soon between Secunderabad and Goa benefiting the people of two Telugu States who wish to visit Goa. The Secunderabad-Vasco da Gama train (17039/17040) will run on Wednesdays and Fridays from Secunderabad and on Thursdays and Saturdays from Vasco da Gama.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy representing Secunderabad in Lok Sabha thanked the Prime Minister and Railway Minister on Saturday for introducing the new train. Mr. Kishan Reddy wrote to the Railway Minister in the past requesting introduction of the new train.

So far, a weekly train with 10 coaches was being operated from Secunderabad and after reaching the Guntakal junction the coaches used to be attached to Tirupati-Goa Express train run with another 10 coaches. Besides, 4 coaches used to be attached to the Kacheguda-Yelahanka Express train run four days a week and at Guntakal the 4 coaches used to be linked to Shalimar-Goa Express train for onward journey to Goa.

As a result, all the trains (coaches) run between Secunderabad/Kacheguda-Goa used to run with 100% occupancy and the travellers were facing difficulties due to non-availability of seats. Mr. Kishan Reddy wrote to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on March 16 this year explaining the problem and made a request for a new train. However, the election notification prevented the Railways from considering the proposal.

The Indian Railways announced on Friday the introduction of a new bi-weekly train between Secunderabad and Goa. It will have stops at Kacheguda, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool, Dhone, Guntakal, Ballari, Hosapete, Koppal, Gadag, Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Castle Rock, Kulem, Sanvordem and Madgaon before reaching Vasco da Gama.