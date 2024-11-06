New batch of officers join NISA ranks

The Passing out Parade of the 17th batch of Assistant Commander and the 8th batch of Sub-Inspector/Executive (Ex-Servicemen) trainees marked the culmination of their training at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA), CISF Hakimpet on Wednesday (November 6, 2024).

The Academy plays a critical role in developing specialised response teams to address national-level disaster management challenges.

For the 29 trainee officers, including two women officers, the passing-out ceremony capped their training stint at India’s premier training facility for industrial safety and security. Of the 29 probationers, 27 are graduates and two are post-graduates. Haryana (10) has the maximum trainees while Uttar Pradesh had nine. The Ex-Servicemen took the Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (LDCE) and joined the training as Sub Inspectors.

The all-rounder of the batch, Ram Murti Kaundal, a native of Himachal Pradesh, is a B. Tech graduate. “We received extensive training in indoor subjects, law, weaponry among others. We are ready to protect the country and take up the challenges ahead,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, K. Sunil Emmanuel, the Director, National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) emphasised the significance of this event and the achievements of the trainees. The ceremony witnessed the presence of senior officers from CIS and family members of the trainees.

“The 29 probationary officers of Assistant Commandant rank and 17 Sub Inspectors who joined the force in the ex-servicemen category have finished six months of extensive training in CISF and are now ready to proceed for their field posting,” said the Director.

Mr. Emmanuel acknowledged the achievements of the officers and sub-officers and awarded trophies to those who excelled in various categories. The trophy for the best Indoor, best Outdoor and All Round Best events was secured and awarded to Ram Murti Kaundal, Assistant Commandant and the All Round Best trophy amongst the Sub-Inspector batch was scored by SI Yogesh Sharma.

“The curriculum covered indoor disciplines such as industrial security management, soft skills, aviation security, disaster management, VIP security, leadership, and outdoor activities including urban tactics, jungle warfare, and weapon training in the latest firearms among others,” explained the Director.