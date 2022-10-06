New attractions in Nehru Zoo as it enters 60th year

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 06, 2022 20:49 IST

Two new enclosures to house meerkat and marmoset respectively, and a new open fish pond have been launched in the Nehru Zoological Park, to mark the zoo’s entry into its 60th year on Thursday.

PCCF (HOFF) R.M. Dobriyal inaugurated the new attractions in the zoo, on completion of 59 years of its existence, and during the ongoing 68th National Wildlife Week.

The officials also named the recently born female Asiatic Lion cub as Adithi. Mr. Dobriyal said the Diamond Jubilee celebrations will be organised on a grand scale next year, and praised the zoo staff for their commitment and management.

K V S Babu memorial awards have been presented to the zoo employees for their commitment, and prizes were distributed to the school students who participated in various programmes conducted in the zoo. Also felicitated were donors and people and organisations which have adopted animals in the zoo park, a statement from the zoo informed.

