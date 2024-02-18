GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New additions to Telangana’s Warangal zoo from April 1

February 18, 2024 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Kakatiya Zoo at Warangal will see new additions from April 1, including tiger, bison, hog deer and barking deer, according to a statement from the Forest department.

PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden Mohan Chandra Pargaien made this announcement during his visit to the zoo on Saturday. He reviewed various activities along with the chief conservator of forests-Bhadradri Bheema Naik and DFO-Warangal Lavanya Bhukya.

Pargaien also inaugurated a new enclosure of birds and a new battery-powered vehicle in the zoo.

He then inspected the camping sites at Pulimadugu of Gudur division and inaugurated Green Hill camping site in interior forests of Gangaram range. He asked the Field Divisional Officers of Gudur and Mahabubabad to prepare comprehensive plans for development of Pakhal Sancturay. He has also reviewed the progress of the ongoing ‘Catch the Trap’ drive.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.