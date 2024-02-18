New additions to Telangana’s Warangal zoo from April 1

February 18, 2024 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Kakatiya Zoo at Warangal will see new additions from April 1, including tiger, bison, hog deer and barking deer, according to a statement from the Forest department.

PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden Mohan Chandra Pargaien made this announcement during his visit to the zoo on Saturday. He reviewed various activities along with the chief conservator of forests-Bhadradri Bheema Naik and DFO-Warangal Lavanya Bhukya.

Pargaien also inaugurated a new enclosure of birds and a new battery-powered vehicle in the zoo.

He then inspected the camping sites at Pulimadugu of Gudur division and inaugurated Green Hill camping site in interior forests of Gangaram range. He asked the Field Divisional Officers of Gudur and Mahabubabad to prepare comprehensive plans for development of Pakhal Sancturay. He has also reviewed the progress of the ongoing ‘Catch the Trap’ drive.