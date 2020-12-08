‘New Acts will turn farmers labourers in their own fields’

toopran

08 December 2020 21:08 IST

Small farmers can’t sell produce in far-office places: Harish

The Bharath bandh called by different organisations was a grand success on Tuesday. The bandh was complete with shutters downed at many mandal headquarters and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) activists taking an active role.

The bandh was observed in support of the farmers agitating in New Delhi demanding repeal of three farm Acts passed in Parliament.

At several places, tractors with party flags flying high were parked on the highway at Toopran whike police remained mute spectators.

At Sangareddy, traffic came to a standstill. All the three highways — Nanded -Akola, Mumbai Highway and Nagapur Highway — were blocked for more than five hours. Slogans were raised against the Union government

People struck in vehicles suffered for want of water and food.

Addressing a gathering here, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, who led the agitation, said the entire nation was supporting the agitation by farmers. He said that in 1967, minimum support price of ₹65 per quintal for wheat was introduced by the then agriculture minister Jagjivan Ram and presently 23 crops were covered by it.

"The new farm Acts will benefit corporate organisations and harm the interests of farmers. More than 92.5 % farmers across the State are having less than five acrest. The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has issued orders that only 40 quintals per farmer will be procured for acre. The Centre has warned that 60 lakh metric tonnes of paddy will not be procured from the State if bonus is given to fine variety paddy. Let us create awareness among farmers on these Acts. Even while Prime Minister of Britain has responded on the agitation of Indian farmers, our Prime Minister is silent," said Mr. Harish Rao.

Referring to the farm Acts, he questioned whether small farmers would be in a position to sell the produce at far-off place as majority were small farmers. Farmers would become labourers in their own field with corporate farming. On removing the limit of godown stock, the Minister said this would also benefit corporate entities as farmers could not stock produce for long.

"For the past one month, farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been on the road. We have to save farmers. Now, roads were dug to prevent farmers entering New Delhi," said Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy.

MLC Farooq Hussain, and Forest Development Corporation chairman Onteru Pratap Reddy were present.