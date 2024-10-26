New 76.4 kms of Metro Rail, caste survey by Nov. 30 are key Cabinet decisions

The State Cabinet that met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday approved the extension of Metro Rail of 76.4 kms in five routes, completion of caste survey in Telangana by November 30 and allocation of Goshamahal police stadium land for construction of Osmania Hospital.

Government employees will get one pending Dearness Allowance on Deepavali while 3,500 Indiramma houses for each of the 119 constituencies were also cleared during the five-hour marathon meeting that ended at 9.30 p.m. It was also decided to allocate 211 acres at Mulugu to the Girijan University and also clear the spouse, mutual and health-related transfers under 317 G.O.

Briefing the media later, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Backward Classes Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said Metro Rail extension would be taken up on Public Private Partnership mode with the Central government and the State government being equal partners. The Detailed Project Report would be sent to the Centre soon. They also revealed that despite the financial stress the government has decided to take the burden of . ₹ 3,000 crore for one pending DA, which will also cost an additional ₹ 230 crore per month. These DAs were pending since January 2022.

As Deepavali gift, the Indiramm Housing scheme with 3,500 houses allotted to each constituency will take off on October 31, he said, adding that the process will be transparent.

Caste survey

The much-awaited Backward Classes caste survey would be completed by November 30, Mr. Ponnam Prabhakar said, requesting the people to share the information with the 80,000 enumerators who would be on the job. He also requested the BC organisations to assist the government teams to get the complete social, political and financial information unlike the half-baked household survey of the previous government that was done just in one day.

With regard to GO 317 and GO 46 related to employment, Mr Srinivas Reddy said that mutual, spouse and health-related transfers would be taken up while the remaining issues with these GOs have some legal complications that will be addressed after a discussion in the next Assembly sessions.

Mr. Reddy said the Cabinet decided to go for preparation of a DPR for the construction of 16,000 kms roads under the Panchayat Raj and Roads and Buildings Departments. The total cost is likely to be ₹25,000 crore to ₹28,000 crore and these would be taken up in the PPP mode connecting villages to the State capital through mandal headquarters and the district headquarters.

The Cabinet also decided to de-silt the reservoirs as they have reduced the water holding capacity by 23%. As a pilot project, Kaddem project would be desilted first and later the process would be completed for all the medium and major irrigation projects.

The Cabinet has also decided to allocate the Goshamahal land for the construction of the new Osmania Hospital. Similarly, the Gachibowli stadium will be allocated to the Sports University.