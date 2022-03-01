Telangana

New ₹35-crore building for Govt. ENT Hospital

The Telangana government has accorded administrative sanction of ₹35 crore for the construction of an integrated building at the Government ENT Hospital located at Koti here. A government order announcing the decision was issued on February 26.  The building will have Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Operation Theatre complex, ICU Post Operative Ward and pay rooms. The five-storey building, which is presently being constructed, will also have out-patient services.


